Lilly Singh aka Superwoman rocks Australia!

"Superwoman" Lilly Singh (second from left), with her Australian fans, (from L-R) Ridhima, Gurveen and Simran

"Superwoman" Lilly Singh (second from left), with her Australian fans, (from L-R) Ridhima, Gurveen and Simran

Published 28 August 2013 at 1:52pm, updated 25 May 2017 at 8:05am
By Manpreet K Singh
Here is a fascinating interview with 23-year-old Lilly Singh, probably the most popular female entertainer of South Asian origin in the world!

The YouTube sensation, who goes by the name of Superwoman, recently made her first trip to Australia and performed at sold out shows in Melbourne and Sydney.

 She stopped by the SBS Melbourne studios during her visit and apart from entertaining us in this interview, she gave us an insight on "Who is Lilly Singh?", whether she is reinforcing stereotypes about Punjabi culture, whether she is a proud Punjaban, and also - what should Punjabis learn from western world, and vice versa...what should the western world adopt from the Punjabi culture. 

Also, we had three young fans in our studios - Simran, Gurveen and Ridhima - who asked their own insightful questions.  Join the conversation on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/pages/SBS-Punjabi/368329703192018

