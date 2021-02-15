'Lo phir basant aayi': Celebrating India's spring festival, Basant Panchami

Basant Panchami, the Indian festival of spring, falls on February 16 this year. It is celebrated not only in India, but wherever people of Indian origin live across the world.





This festival celebrates the advent of spring and the ripening of winter crops, especially mustard which is harvested around this time. Hence, the significance of yellow in Basant Panchami.





People observe this festival by wearing yellow clothes, eating yellow-coloured halwa or a sweet rice dish called zarda , which originates from the Persian word ‘ zard ’ meaning gold. These foods are also offered to their deity. In Punjab, flying kites on this day is a widespread tradition.





In keeping with the syncretic tradition of India, Basant Panchami is celebrated by Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs alike.





