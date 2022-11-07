'Local Hero': Sikh volunteer Amar Singh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award

Highlights Sikh volunteer Amar Singh honoured with NSW Local Hero category for Australian of the Year award

The recipients from all the states will join for the national awards ceremony in Canberra on Wednesday, 25 January 2023

These awards recognise and celebrate the extraordinary contributions of people who have demonstrated exceptional service to the nation

Since 2015, Amar Singh's charity team has provided help and assistance to thousands of vulnerable Australians affected by bushfires, pandemics, floods and drought.





A keen advocate for multiculturalism and social cohesion, Mr Singh is the founder and President of 'Turbans 4 Australia', a charity organisation that provides up to 450 food and grocery hampers every week to people experiencing food insecurity in Western Sydney.





Last week, his name was announced in the local hero category for the NSW Australian of the Year series award.





Advertisement

The national award honoured the outstanding achievements of community members while emphasising the importance of service to the nation of Australia.



READ MORE Sikh volunteer Amar Singh honoured with Citizen of the Year award

'Supporting Aussies through tough times'





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Mr Singh says, "I want to thank all the volunteers of my team working day and night effortlessly – the credit goes to them."





In his view, religion, language, and culture should not restrict how we help others.





"With a charity van running in Queensland's Brisbane and a new warehouse coming up in Victoria's northern suburb of Thomastown, I can proudly say that ours is a national charity and as a humbled Sikh I hope that our team will continue to promote charity, compassion and multiculturalism for many years to come," he says.





NSW's four recipients will join those from other states and territories as finalists for the national awards ceremony in Canberra on Wednesday, 25 January 2023.





New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet congratulated all the recipients and said that the awardees' leadership and activism for change positively impact the public and make a tangible difference in people's lives.



"The four winners come from an extraordinary group of 16 people who have demonstrated an outstanding spirit of service to our state and our nation,"





"Their passion and perseverance stand as a lighthouse to us all, inspiring us to make our own unique contributions to the betterment of our beloved country," said the Premiere.



Mr Singh moved to Australia when he was a teenager. He says he has been very passionate about community service from a younger age.





"I volunteered during the Sydney 2000 Olympic games, Invictus games, Gold Coast commonwealth games and many other community events".





"You can volunteer your time, and time is the biggest donation one can ever make," he says, "trust me- helping others is the greatest source of joy."



