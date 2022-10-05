‘My duty’: Sikh man awarded bravery decorations for courage during hospital bomb threat

The date was 14 August 2019 and Sukhbir Singh Seerha was working at the Psychiatric Emergency Centre of the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in Herston, Queensland.





It was just another shift until Mr Seerha witnessed an agitated patient making verbal threats to blow up the hospital.





Then the man lifted his shirt to reveal a red-wired explosive-looking device wrapped around his body.





Mr Seerha, who works as a mental health professional, tells SBS Punjabi he immediately phoned triple zero to report the situation.





"Security officers coaxed the patient into a nearby courtyard, and following the protocols, we were waiting for the police officers," he says.





"But the agitated patient then grabbed the device wrapped around his torso as police sirens sounded nearby.





"I intervened immediately to assist in restraining the patient as it was a matter of the safety of other patients and the hospital staff."





Mr Seerha shares that occupational violence protection training is a part of his work.



As a health professional, it's my foremost duty to ensure and maintain safety for everyone. Sukhbir Singh Seerha

"Police arrived shortly after that and took control of the situation," he says.



Born and raised in Goraya, a small town situated in the Jalandhar region of Punjab, India, Mr Seerha arrived in Australia as a nursing student in 2007.





After navigating the hurdles of international student life, Mr Seerha completed his education at Central Queensland University, Rockhampton, in 2011.





"I am extremely proud of this award (Commendation of Brave Conduct)," he says.



'Confronted with danger, they chose to help others'

Every year the Australian government recognises acts of bravery where people selflessly put themselves in jeopardy to protect the lives or property of others.





Awarded by Governor-General David Hurley, 26 people have been recognised in the 2022 bravery list.





"The details of the brave acts are inspirational – the examples of selflessness and compassion reflect characteristics to which we all aspire," said the Governor-General in a statement.





"On behalf of all Australians, I congratulate recipients and offer thanks for their brave actions. I encourage recipients to wear their Australian Bravery Decoration with pride," said Mr Hurley.



As a mental health professional, Sukhbir Singh Seerha works at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital (RBWH). Credit: Supplied by Mr Seerha.

Mental health 'an eye-opener'

Mr Seerha says that every day at his workplace he encounters acts of aggression that must be swiftly dealt with.





"During my studies, I was given the opportunity to attend my training placement in the mental health department and had an exposure to this side of the world, which really was an eye-opener for me," he says.





"After this placement, I decided on my calling and made a move to pursue my professional career in mental health.



