'We feel safe around you': Victoria Police honours Dilbag Singh Bajwa with divisional commendation award

As a member of Victoria Police, the Protective services officer (PSO) works under the Transit Safety division providing patrolling and monitoring services while ensuring the safety of the public transport system and its surrounds.





One night PSO Dilbag Singh Bajwa was deployed to perform foot patrol duties, and at the start of the shift, there was a job via police communication on the radio for a welfare check on an unconscious male and female lying on the nature's strip in Ashburton in Melbourne's southeast.





"As we were the closest available unit, with the permission of our Transit supervisor, we attended the scene and saw one female lying on the nature's strip who was unconscious and not breathing," Mr Bajwa told SBS Punjabi.





"Immediate CPR was performed and Ambulance Victoria was contacted."





"I followed the paramedics' instructions over the phone and continued performing CPR, which proved to be very helpful until ambulance and fire brigade came to the scene as the female was in a respiratory attack."





Mr Bajwa further said it was a very dynamic situation as the female's partner was very stressed and agitated and had a dog continuously barking at the scene.





"Until we have more resources coming through, we have to manage all of them and keep giving regular updates on police communication.





"The female was later escorted to the hospital and survived, while the male was treated on the spot," he tells.





Paramedics then told Mr Bajwa that if the timely CPR wouldn't have been performed, the situation of the unconscious female could have been critical.





For managing the situation in such a controlled manner, Mr Bajwa received a divisional commendation award from Victoria Police.



Dilbag Singh joined Victoria police in 2014 as a Protective Services Officer. Family history of armed forces





Mr Bajwa comes from a family with long ties to the armed forces.





"My father has served in Border Security Force back home in India and has been involved in a lot of volunteer work."





"Most of my uncles and cousins are either in defence services or in Police," he says.





Mr Bajwa arrived in Australia as an accounting student in 2006. After working in the corporate sector for more than seven years, he finally decided to make a move and joined the Victoria police in 2014.



I always had it in the back of my mind to serve the community as it runs in the blood, and Victoria Police provided me with the opportunity to do what I like the most. Dilbag Singh Bajwa, PSO (Victoria Police)

"I think joining Victoria Police is one of the best decisions I have made in my life."





'No act is too small or big'





Mr Bajwa says he believes in serving with kindness.





"A simple act of kindness changes a person's whole day. Every small act is valuable in its own way and makes a difference," he says.



Sharing an incident, he says, "I still remember when one night I was working at Clayton station, and I saw a young girl accompanied by her mum; they both were looking a little anxious."





On being approached by him, they said that they couldn't find a way back to go back.





"I helped them out, and I still remember the little girl's kind words in response to what we did. She said: 'Thank you all for being here on the stations. We feel safe as you are around.'



