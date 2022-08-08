'My way of giving back': SES volunteer Harminder Singh recognised for his selfless service

Victoria’s Hume City Council recently showed appreciation for its local heroes via the Hume Resident Recognition Awards.





Having been nominated by the councillors for their respective wards, 13 Hume locals were celebrated for their dedication towards the community.





Craigieburn resident Harminder Singh was among those honoured for his distinguished services to the community.





However, Mr Singh tells SBS Punjabi that thoughts of any reward never crossed his mind: “I am surprised, honoured and most importantly grateful.”





Volunteering is food for my soul and my way of giving back to the community.

Harminder Singh during road rescue training. Credit: Craigieburn SES As an SES volunteer, plasma donor and avid runner, Mr Singh is actively involved in many acts of selfless service.





Mr Singh started volunteering with the Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES) seven years ago.





Now a road crash rescue specialist, he says volunteering is a "rewarding pathway" that has helped him connect with the local community at their most vulnerable times.





Full of appreciation for what he calls his "orange family", he says, “I am thankful for the support I have received from the leadership and members of the Craigieburn SES unit.





“I admire my fellow volunteers who contribute significantly to our community, and I believe many are far more deserving candidates for this award," he says.



Mr Singh at a UTA50 trail event. Credit: Supplied by Mr Singh. Mr Singh is also a 'run director' at the Highlands 'parkrun’ event. Parkrun is a weekly free-timed 5km run/walk on Saturday mornings at multiple locations across Australia.





Mr Singh estimates he has run around 8,000 km in recent years and he regularly volunteers at various running events.





"Running keeps me fit and happy, and prepares me to perform my duties in a better way," he says.



Mr Singh during his 75th plasma donation. Credit: Supplied by Mr Singh. Mr Singh moved to Australia in 2010 and has been very passionate about community service from a younger age.





Since his arrival down under, he has also made around 100 blood donations.





“It's something that everyone can afford to donate, regardless of the financial state, and it can save someone's life.



I believe I receive a greater benefit than those I assist.

“The joy of contentment is unbeatable,” he says.





Mr Singh says he couldn’t have donned so many hats without the support of his wonderful family.





VICSES provides emergency assistance to thousands of Victorians every year. Click this link to find out more on how to join as a volunteer.





Listen to this Punjabi interview with Harminder by clicking on the audio icon at the top.



