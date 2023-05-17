Service to humanity and volunteering is second nature to Australian Sikhs

Various Sikh organisations around Australia have supported people affected by bushfires, floods, the COVID-19 crisis or general financial hardship by providing free meals, logistics or groceries.





In Australia's Sikh community, estimated to number 209,000, disasters and crises tap into the centuries-old tradition of "Seva" (Punjabi word meaning selfless service).





It is a core principle of the Sikh faith to prepare and serve a free meal as a form of Seva.



National Volunteer Week (NVW) is Australia's largest, annual celebration of the millions of volunteers around the country.





SBS Punjabi has spoken to some Sikh volunteers and organisations to understand what motivates them to put their hands up to help and how they provide this assistance.



Australian of the Year, Local Hero 2023, and Turbans 4 Australia President, Amar Singh





Mr Singh says that: "Volunteering is 'in-built' in our system."





"It's kind of a duty of the Sikhs to do 'Seva'. I got it from my parents, and it will be reflected in future generations," he says.





Launched in Sydney in 2015, Mr Singh's charity, Turbans 4 Australia (T4A), now contributes towards relief work at a national level, providing assistance where there is a lack of support while spreading a message of social harmony, equality, and mateship.



Other than meals, the organisation has distributed essential items like grocery hampers, heaters, clothes worth multi-millions of dollars and 200,000 tonnes of food in the past couple of years.





"You don't need to donate or volunteer economically. You can donate your time, and (in a way) time is the biggest donation one can ever make," Mr Singh says.



The Sydney Opera House sails illuminated with images of Sikhs helping bushfire victims. Source: Supplied / Supplied by SVA Sikh Volunteer Australia (SVA)





Sikh Volunteer Australia is a Melbourne-based charitable organisation that began operations in 2014.





Manpreet Singh, a representative of the organisation, says that in 2017, they started providing free meals using "free food vans", mainly in Melbourne's south-east.





The group was also handpicked as one of the Australian Human Rights Heroes for the year 2020 for providing free food to communities during disasters.



Now with their own permanent, commercial kitchen in Melbourne's south-east that cooks approximately 10,000 meals a day, Ms Singh recalls their humble beginnings with just a single van from which they dispersed free meals to the homeless.





Now operating a well-organised system to meet the surging demand, she says it is a "powerful act of kindness" staffed by "an army" of around 300 volunteers during Australia's most challenging times.



"We commit to serve with a kind heart and to reduce stress in society. No matter what the challenges, we need to serve, volunteer, rise and celebrate our diversity," she adds.



Australian Sikh Support volunteers with ADF personnel on Kangaroo Island. Source: Supplied Australian Sikh Support





Australian Sikh Support is a non-profit, humanitarian organisation that was founded in 2012 in Melbourne.





Set-up by some "like-minded" international students, the organisation has seen significant growth recently.





"We have grown considerably after the input from so many local volunteers. We started as a small group but now have hundreds of volunteers registered in our team," says Gurjeet Singh, a representative of the group.



"We extended our helping hand to many international students, the homeless, the disabled, elderly and others in need who we've provided with groceries boxes and repair services to the fire-ravaged areas during bushfires, Victorian floods and the COVID-19 crisis.





"The Sikh community always aims to fulfil our duty to help the needy. The philosophy of giving help in difficult times is part of the service path laid down by our Gurus and spiritual leaders."



Volunteers providing hot meals and water to Queesnlanders affected by Cyclone Debbie in 2017. Credit: United Sikhs United Sikhs





United Sikhs is an international, non-profit organisation that started its operations in Australia in 2009.





Gurvinder Singh, a representative of United Sikhs, says that after starting in the field of legal advice, the organisation is now making its "due contribution" to humanitarian services as well.



"We have about 400 volunteers registered at the moment, but the active participant number changes based on the service needs," he says.





"Our volunteers work in accordance with Sikh principles of love, care and service to humanity."



Khalsa Aid volunteers delivering food to local people. Source: Facebook Khalsa Aid





Khalsa Aid is an international, humanitarian organisation that was started by Bhai Ravi Singh in 1999.





Harpreet Singh, a representative of Khalsa Aid, told SBS Punjabi that its local chapter began their services with the Townsville Flood relief effort in 2019.



Khalsa Aid is based upon the Sikh principle of: "Recognise the whole human race as one".





"We always pray for the welfare of all (hu)mankind," Mr Singh says.



SES volunteer, Harminder Singh, and Vicky Casha with Hume Mayor, Drew Jessop. Source: Supplied SES volunteer and plasma donor Harminder Singh





Last year, 13 Hume locals were celebrated for their dedication towards the community.





Craigieburn resident, Harminder Singh, was among those honoured for his distinguished services to the community.



Not only has Mr Singh been a State Emergency Service (SES) volunteer for the past seven years, he has also made around 100 blood donations and run almost 8,000km for a variety of causes





However, Mr Singh tells SBS Punjabi that thoughts of any reward never crossed his mind: "I am surprised, honoured and most importantly grateful. I believe I receive a greater benefit than those I assist."





"Volunteering is food for my soul and my way of giving back to the community.



"(Blood is) something that everyone can afford to donate, regardless of their financial situation, and it can save someone's life."





In addition to these Sikh organisations, many Gurdwaras and many other associated groups and individuals are also playing a pivotal role in volunteering.





