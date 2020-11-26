Sikh blood drive urges community to donate as Australian blood supply drops to critical levels

Highlights Sikh blood donation campaign appeals to the community to donate blood

Sikh blood donation drive has saved more than 700 lives through their donations this year

Supplies of Australia's two most common blood types are running critically low

A dramatic drop in donations during the pandemic has prompted Harkirat Singh Ajnoha to issue an urgent call to the community, as Australia faces a shortage of two of its most common types of blood - O+ and A+.





Melbourne-based Mr Ajnoha who has been spearheading the Sikh blood donation drive since 2009 said it is more important than ever for the members of the community to help the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood to replenish the stocks.





“We’d like to appeal to the members of the community to pitch in as they have always done in the past as the country’s blood supply has dropped to alarming levels,” said Mr Ajnoha, the national coordinator of the donation drive.





Harkirat Singh Ajnoha during a Sikh blood donation drive. Source: Supplied By Harkirat Singh Ajnoha





The Sikh blood donation drive which was set up eleven years ago to mark the 25 th anniversary of the 1984 Sikh pogrom has over the years saved lives of many people in need of blood transfusions.





“So far the Sikh blood donation drive has been successful in saving over 700 lives according to the Red Cross tally and we hope to continue this life-saving campaign for as long as it’s needed.





“Last year, the donation drive had achieved the target of getting 550 people from the community to donate blood in commemoration of the 550 th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji- the founder of the Sikh faith,” said Mr Ajnoha.





He added that the donation drive has helped the Australian Sikh Council towards their aim to raise awareness about the Sikh faith and identity.





A donar donating blood in Albury. Source: Supplied By Harkirat Singh Ajnoha





Earlier this month, the Australian Red Cross called out for 16,000 additional donors to give blood or plasma to cater to the needs of patients in trauma, surgery, or those undergoing cancer treatments, pregnancy among other needs.





Lifeblood executive director Cath Stone said 31,000 donations were needed every week across Australia.





Mr Ajnoha assured that the donor centres across the country are safe to visit and are following stringent wellness protocols for the safety of the donors.





To book blood or plasma donation visit lifeblood.com.au or call 13 14 95.





Click on the player above to listen to the interview in Punjabi.





