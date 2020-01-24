SBS Punjabi

Locals oppose $6 million Sydney Hindu temple over its ‘size and scale’

SBS Punjabi

Hawkesbury councillor, Nathan Zamprogno

Hawkesbury City councillor, Nathan Zamprogno Source: Facebook

A plan to build a multimillion-dollar Hindu temple in Sydney’s northwestern suburb of Pitt Town has met with objections from the local residents.

Published 24 January 2020 at 4:32pm, updated 24 January 2020 at 4:51pm
By Avneet Arora
Source: SBS
The development application for the $6.4 m worth place of worship was submitted by members of the executive committee of Sri Mandir, a temple located in the city’s western suburb of Auburn, in November last year.

The plan proposes the construction of a new two-storey community building at 95 Pitt Town Rd, which would include a place of worship and a cultural centre, with an adjoining car park offering 67 spaces across a two-hectare land area.

But now, Hawkesbury councillor, Nathan Zamprogno has cited opposition from residents and their concerns that the project is “not appropriate” for the site in question.

“I am only conveying what residents have told me that a house of worship will not be appropriate for that zoning as it is a semi-rural area. And the proposed structure is very ostentatious, it’s not a low-key building, it’s a very ornate grand building,” Mr Zamprogno told SBS Punjabi.

Click on the link above to listen to the full interview.

