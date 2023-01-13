Here’s how Indians in Australia are celebrating the festival of Lohri

Highlights Indians in Australia share significance of Lohri.

Lohri is celebrated as a harvest festival in Punjab.

Steeped in folklore, Lohri is celebrated across north Indian states.





The day is celebrated on the longest night of the season and signifies the end of the winter solstice as the region gradually moves towards a warmer climate.





Traditionally, the festival is also associated with the harvest of the rabi crops, particularly in Punjab, where farmers consider Lohri the beginning of the new financial year.





The festival is predominately celebrated by lighting bonfires, eating festive food and dancing.





But what does it mean for the Indian community sitting miles away from home?





Lohri for the newlyweds



Lohri has special significance for newlywedded couples. Credit: Wikipedia Commons/Yogita/CC BY 3.0 Melbourne’s Charanjit Singh, whose son got married a couple of months ago, says he is extremely excited to celebrate the festival with the newlywed couple.





“While I dearly miss the celebrations at home, we as a family will ensure the celebrations and rituals tonight are at par with what we usually perform in Punjab,” he says.





Lohri holds a special significance for the newlyweds as it marks the beginning of their journey as husband and wife. On this day, the couple is showered with blessings from their elders and loved ones as they commemorate their union and wish them prosperity in the future. And the sacred fire is lit to symbolise the sun, bringing warmth into their lives.





Lohri for the newborns



Lohri celebrations at village Narangwal - Ludhiana Credit: Photo by Preetinder Grewal Lohri is also a memorable moment for the parents of a newborn, as a baby is seen as a precursor of happiness, love and warmth to a family.





So, a baby’s first Lohri is often celebrated with great pomp and show. Blame it on traditional mores, but earlier, most families celebrated the occasion on the birth of a boy. But with changing times, traditions have also evolved and become more inclusive.





Now, families and parents of a girlchild also ensure the day is marked with grandeur and fervour. Melbourne’s Rimpy Kaur is busy preparing for Lohri celebrations to celebrate the birth of her daughter, Raunak Kaur.





“We named our daughter Raunak so she could bring happiness into our lives, and she is doing exactly that as we are gearing up to host friends and family to mark her first Lohri,” Ms Kaur says.



Eating and kite flying





While some are fortunate to celebrate the new addition to their families, for others, Lohri is simply an excuse to feast on popcorn, gachak , jaggery, and saag and gather around bonfires.





It is also an occasion for young boys and girls to fly kites.





Adelaide-based Akashdeep Singh often goes to Punjab to celebrate Lohri with his family.





“I am sad I couldn’t travel this year, but I am meeting my friends to celebrate the occasion.





“I love flying kites on Lohri, which is why it is one of my favourite festivals,” he shares.





