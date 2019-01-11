The difference between Lohri in Punjab and Australia

Lohri is a Punjabi festival which celebrates crop harvest, change of season, celebration of a newborn or newly-wed couple.





SBS Punjabi spoke to some Punjabis living in Australia and asked them how they have attuned themselves to enjoying this festival while obeying the law of the land.





As Lohri falls during the Australian summer, which often can be quite brutally hot, there are fire restrictions in place, which can hamper the spirit of this Punjabi festival which is quite literally and metaphorically centred around a bonfire.





Add to that the tradition of munching on exothermic foods like moongphali (groundnuts), gachak (peanut brittle), til (sesame seeds) and gur (jaggery), which are winter favourites in India, enjoying Lohri in all its glory Down Under becomes a talking point in the Punjabi community.











