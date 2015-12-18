SBS Punjabi

Lost art of Calligraphy - Jaideep

In this present age when our youth are kind of drifting away from reading books and especially from writing with hands, there is a youth in our community who is keeping the art of Calligraphy alive and getting across. What motivated Jaideep to adopt this lost heritage, how he learnt, who supported his mission, tools required for calligraphy and what he ultimately would like to write if provided with all the tools and time of course, listen to this talk.

