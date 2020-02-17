SBS Punjabi

Major visa change for backpackers in Australia

SBS Punjabi

The recovery efforts in fire-affected communities has begun.

The recovery efforts in fire-affected communities has begun. Source: Australian Defence Force

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 February 2020 at 10:19am, updated 19 February 2020 at 11:59am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Backpackers who agree to volunteer in bushfire-affected areas will be able to extend their time in Australia under changes to the Working Holiday visa program. The changes are designed to speed up the rebuilding effort, but trade unions are cautious about the move.

Published 18 February 2020 at 10:19am, updated 19 February 2020 at 11:59am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Federal Government has announced changes to Australia's Working Holiday visa program that are designed to help bushfire-affected communities to rebuild faster.

Under the current system, people on these visas who are aged 18 to 30 years can stay in Australia for 12 months but they can only work for any one employer for a maximum of six months, and any voluntary work they do is not captured by the visa rules.

To get another year in Australia, backpackers have to complete 88 days of work in regional Australia. And if they want a third year, they have to work for an additional six months.

Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge says under the new regime, the six-month rule will no longer apply in fire-affected areas.     

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other related stories

Australian Sikh Association donates $30,000 for NSW bush fire relief

Climate Change: Bush fires and deteriorating air quality in Australia

Sydney Opera House sails illuminate with image of Sikhs helping bushfire victims



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?