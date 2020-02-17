Major visa change for backpackers in Australia

The Federal Government has announced changes to Australia's Working Holiday visa program that are designed to help bushfire-affected communities to rebuild faster.





Under the current system, people on these visas who are aged 18 to 30 years can stay in Australia for 12 months but they can only work for any one employer for a maximum of six months, and any voluntary work they do is not captured by the visa rules.





To get another year in Australia, backpackers have to complete 88 days of work in regional Australia. And if they want a third year, they have to work for an additional six months.





Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge says under the new regime, the six-month rule will no longer apply in fire-affected areas.





