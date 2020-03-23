Making your own short films

SBS Punjabi

Published 23 March 2020
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by MP Singh
Filmmaking may seem like a distant dream reserved for tech-savvy individuals with a big team and budget behind them. For everyday enthusiasts who enjoy capturing life’s precious moments though, taking their labour of love to the next level isn’t actually that far-fetched according to some creative seniors.

A group of 9 seniors aged over 75 in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales have overcome the technological challenges by producing mini-documentaries about their personal stories of bold and fearless ageing.

The production was jointly facilitated by
Screenworks
, the support agency for regional filmmakers and
Feros Care
, a not-for-profit aged and community care service provider. Feros Care’s creative marketing lead Tarnya Sim explains how her vision came about.

In our line or work which is caring for elderly people, I’ve heard some just incredible stories of people that are living bold lives and the stories that need to be put out there to motivate, encourage and empower other seniors to want to live a bold life too.

