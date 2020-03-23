Making your own short films

A group of 9 seniors aged over 75 in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales have overcome the technological challenges by producing mini-documentaries about their personal stories of bold and fearless ageing.





The production was jointly facilitated by Screenworks , the support agency for regional filmmakers and Feros Care , a not-for-profit aged and community care service provider. Feros Care’s creative marketing lead Tarnya Sim explains how her vision came about.





In our line or work which is caring for elderly people, I’ve heard some just incredible stories of people that are living bold lives and the stories that need to be put out there to motivate, encourage and empower other seniors to want to live a bold life too .





