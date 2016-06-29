Malcolm Turnbull - Liberal Leader

Malclom Turnbull Source: AAP
Published 29 June 2016 at 8:56pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
The Liberal Party of Australia was founded more than 70 years ago by the man who would go on to become Australia's longest-serving Prime Minister.Sir Robert Menzies is a revered figure in Liberal ranks.And while the party has undergone significant change over the decades, in many respects it has also remained true to its conservative traditions. Preeti McCarthy has the story.
Published 29 June 2016 at 8:56pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share