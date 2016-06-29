SBS Punjabi

Malcolm Turnbull - Liberal Leader

Malclom Turnbull

Malclom Turnbull Source: AAP

Published 29 June 2016 at 8:56pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
The Liberal Party of Australia was founded more than 70 years ago by the man who would go on to become Australia's longest-serving Prime Minister.Sir Robert Menzies is a revered figure in Liberal ranks.And while the party has undergone significant change over the decades, in many respects it has also remained true to its conservative traditions. Preeti McCarthy has the story.

