Malcolm Turnbull reflects on the year that was

Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Treasurer Scott Morrison at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra

Published 6 December 2016
By Manpreet K Singh
In a wide-ranging interview with SBS, Malcolm Turnbull described the end of the sitting year in parliament as "weeks of great achievement".

The Prime Minister repeated that Immigration minister Peter Dutton was "recklessly misrepresented" in his comments, appearing to link past Lebanese migration to terror-related offences.

 

He brushed off an earlier stalemate over the backpacker tax, and two days of protests at Parliament House over asylum seeker policy, calling the current sitting year very "successful".

 

Mr Turnbull also said that he was proud of what SBS achieves as a multicultural broadcaster, and that "substantial funding" to the broadcaster would continue.

 

Manpreet K Singh has this report.

 

 

