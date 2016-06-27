Man on a Mission - Sanjay Sethi

Sanjay Sethi Source: Supplied
Published 27 June 2016 at 10:36pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Tarniet, one of the western suburbs of Melbourne is witnessing an increasing rate in crime where mobile phones and wallets are snatched in broad day light and cars are being broken into regularly. Tired of this increasing insecurity, Sanjays Sethi decided to take matters in his own hand and start a neighborhood watch program in his area.Preeti McCarthy brings more details in this interview....
