‘Manmeet’s Paradise’: Special events to mark 4th death anniversary of Manmeet Alisher

Highlights Memorial services to mark the 4th death anniversary of Brisbane bus driver Manmeet Alisher

A ceremony will be held at Manmeet’s Paradise - a memorial site that was established at Brisbane in the memory of Mr Alisher

A book to showcase Mr Alisher's life-sketch is set to release on 28th October

Manmeet Alisher [Sharma] was a beloved member of the Indian Australian community who got recognition for his talents in singing and poetry.





A known showbiz organiser, Mr Alisher worked as a bus driver in Brisbane.





He was 29-year-old when his life was tragically cut-short after he was set on fire at a Moorooka bus stop on 28th October 2016. Manmeet Alisher was a popular figure among Australia’s Punjabi community. Source: SBS Various events across India and Australia have been planned to mark his memory and the 4th death anniversary.





The Alisher family has shared information about the two tribute ceremonies to be organised in Brisbane this Wednesday.





“We would urge people living in and around Brisbane to gather at the Marooka park on October 28 to pay respects to our late brother Manmeet Alisher,” said the family in a social media statement.





The first ceremony led by union members and the bus drivers will be held at the Luxworth Place, Manmeet’s Paradise at around midday on Wednesday. Manmeet’s Paradise is a memorial site that was established to pay tribute to Mr Alisher at Beaudesert Rd, Moorooka, Brisbane. Source: Supplied The second ceremony, which is an initiative by the Brisbane-based Punjabi community to pay tributes to Mr Alisher, will be held in the late evening on the same day.





A book written on Mr Alisher life and contributions is also set to be released on this occasion - "Halfway Journey - Manmeet Alisher".





Punjabi writer Dr. Sumit Shammi and Satpal Bhikhi have compiled this 300-page book with input from many Punjabi literary personalities and the family and friends of Mr Alisher. Source: Supplied Dr Shammi told SBS Punjabi that they were contacted by the family of Mr Alisher to work on this ‘unique life-sketch’.





“Manmeet is a big name within the Indian Australian community. One way or the other, his life has touched many in the local community, and the people here in Punjab, India,” he said.

It is all about the life and journey of a very lively man who had a short yet meaningful life.

“After migrating to Australia, he had made a name for himself in a very short time. He was full of many talents including poetry, acting, and singing.” Family and friends of Manmeet Alisher at his memorial in Brisbane - File photo. Source: SBS Dr Shammi said the book includes many original writings of Mr Alisher that they used from his handwritten diary.





“The book is published by Caliber Publications, Patiala, and it is set to be released on October 28 by various literary societies around the world including that in India and Australia,” he said.





The book contains articles and poems written by many Punjabi literary personalities, including famous Punjabi poet Surjit Patel, Dr. Dharminder Singh Ubha, Amit Alisher, Sarbjeet Sohi, Varinder Alisher, Manjit Boparai, Surinder Singh Khurd, Davi Kaur, Gurdeep Jagera, Rishi Gulati, Surjit Sandhu, Tarandeep Bilaspur, Harmandeep Singh and many more.



