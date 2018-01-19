SBS Punjabi

Manu Singh meeting with Dr Manmohan Singh

SBS Punjabi

Manu Singh

meeting with Dr Manmohan Singh Source: Manu Singh

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 January 2018 at 2:58pm, updated 19 January 2018 at 3:01pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Manu Singh, the Ambassador of India-Australia cricket relations is well known in Indian community here at Australia due to his rock-solid role and appearances on big screens proudly supporting pink turban during international cricket games.

Published 19 January 2018 at 2:58pm, updated 19 January 2018 at 3:01pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ex prime minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh is known as man of few words but more actions. When he invited Manu Singh of Australia (visiting his family in India right now) to have a chat over cup of tea, it was both surprising and feeling of honour for Manu.

Apart from his undying love to promote India-Australia cricket relations, Manu Singh takes active part in most other community events e.g. ANZAC parade banner bearer, cultural and festive events.

Manu Singh
meeting with Sachin Tendulkar Source: Manu Singh


Manu Singh, the Ambassador of India-Australia cricket relations is well known in Indian community here at Australia due to his rock-solid role and appearances on big screens proudly supporting pink turban during international cricket games.

These days Manu Singh is visiting his family in India and there too, he is carrying out his mission of promoting India-Australia relations by meeting famous personalities who have close ties with Australia like Sachin Tendulkar, Dr Manmohan Singh among many others.
Manu Singh
meeting with Milkha Singh Source: Manu Singh


Other top stories on SBS Punjabi

How to become an Australian Citizen

Premier Andrews visits Gurdwara Bangla Sahib

Find out who named the Australian Punjaub



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?