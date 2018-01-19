Manu Singh meeting with Dr Manmohan Singh

Ex prime minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh is known as man of few words but more actions. When he invited Manu Singh of Australia (visiting his family in India right now) to have a chat over cup of tea, it was both surprising and feeling of honour for Manu.





Apart from his undying love to promote India-Australia cricket relations, Manu Singh takes active part in most other community events e.g. ANZAC parade banner bearer, cultural and festive events.





meeting with Sachin Tendulkar Source: Manu Singh





Manu Singh, the Ambassador of India-Australia cricket relations is well known in Indian community here at Australia due to his rock-solid role and appearances on big screens proudly supporting pink turban during international cricket games.





These days Manu Singh is visiting his family in India and there too, he is carrying out his mission of promoting India-Australia relations by meeting famous personalities who have close ties with Australia like Sachin Tendulkar, Dr Manmohan Singh among many others. meeting with Milkha Singh Source: Manu Singh









