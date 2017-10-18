SBS Punjabi

Many Indian Australians named 'Community Ambassadors' for 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

SBS Punjabi

Members of the Victorian Indian community who were named Community ambassadors for the 2018 Gold Coast CWG

Members of the Victorian Indian community who were named Community ambassadors for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Published 18 October 2017 at 1:42pm, updated 20 October 2017 at 4:59pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Available in other languages

Of the 20 Victorians who have been named community ambassadors for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, many are of Indian origin, including some from the Punjabi community as well.

Some of the members of the Victorian Indian community who were named community ambassadors last week, were Mr Kuldip Bassi, Ms Molina Asthana, Mr Satinder Chawla, Mr Moti Visaa and Mr Ajit Chauhan, to name few.

In an interview with SBS Punjabi, Mr Satinder Chawla said, "it is a great honour to be named as one of the community ambassadors and our role is to promote multicultural participation in the 2018 CWG at Gold Coast."

Mr Satinder Chawla, appointed community ambassador for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games
Mr Satinder Chawla, appointed community ambassador for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games


Mr Chawla is a well known Melbourne performer and artiste, who has won many awards for films he's acted in. But you may not know that he is an avid sportsman, and has recently been recognised as a badminton coach in Victoria, apart from being chosen a community Ambassador for 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

"Previously, I was also made an ambassador for a major badminton tournament held in the Gold Coast last year, and I'm really privileged to have this honour again."

In his interview with SBS Punjabi, Mr Chawla talked about his active involvement in sports in school, college, as well as part of his professional life.

"I used to work for Punjab and Sind Bank in India, and in the inter-bank tournament held in Chandigarh, I had won five titles - including singles and doubles."

"Even after coming to Australia, I have been involved in badminton tournaments and now, since I'm officially a coach in Victoria, I hope to mentor many youngsters into the game".

Mr Satinder Chawla, at SBS studios, Melbourne
Mr Satinder Chawla, at SBS studios, Melbourne


Mr Chawla urged all SBS Punjabi listeners to set their sights to the Commonwealth Games next year. "The Games start on April 4, 2018 and will continue till April 15. I urge all Indians, especially Punjabis to book their tickets to the Gold Coast now itself - so they can support the athletes, enjoy the Games, and enjoy the city too."

'Also, I extend my best wishes to Rupinder Kaur - I really hope she earns a selection as an Australian wrestler in the 50 kg category."

