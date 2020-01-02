Measles alert issued for Sydney

Listen to Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on and .
The measles virus transmission microscopy view. Source: Universal Images Group Editorial
Published 3 January 2020 at 10:59am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
A 20 year old man who had not travelled overseas immediately prior to his illness and had no known links to previously identified measles cases has been confirmed to have contracted measles. The World Health Organisation says measles is transmitted via droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of infected people with symptoms usually appearing 10-12 days after infection. Dr Leena Gupta from the Sydney Local Health District is advising people to be alert to the symptoms of measles.
