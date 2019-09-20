SBS Punjabi

Meet Deepak-Raj Gupta, ACT's first India-born parliamentarian

Deepak-Raj Gupta

Deepak-Raj Gupta was elected after the resignation of sitting Labor MLA Meegan Fitzharris. Source: Supplied

Published 20 September 2019 at 12:54pm, updated 20 September 2019 at 7:45pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Deepak-Raj Gupta is an Indian Australian politician. He was installed as Labor's new member for Yerrabi in the ACT Legislative Assembly after a countback following the resignation of Meegan Fitzharris on 23 July 2019. Listen to this conversation to know more about his background and the journey to Australia before becoming the Territory's newest parliamentarian.

In July 2019, Deepak-Raj Gupta was elected as a new Member for Yerrabi, replacing Meegan Fitzharris after her resignation.

His election came about after a countback of votes from the 2016 election for the Gungahlin-based seat in the Australian Capital Territory Legislative Assembly.

Mr Gupta is claimed to be a passionate advocate of the ACT’s multicultural community and has also helped organise several popular multicultural programs each year.

"I am very proud of this achievement. It is an honour to be the first Australian-Indian origin parliamentarian in the ACT," said Mr Gupta in an interview with SBS Punjabi.

He said that his major priorities are to set health, safety, security and environment as core elements of his constituency’s identity and success. 

Mr Gupta has lived in Gungahlin with his wife Shuchi and children Mallika and Ashvin for almost 20 years now. 
Deepak
Gupta family with Yvette Berry, the member for Ginninderra and Deputy Chief Minister, ACT. Source: Supplied


Mr Gupta has served as the president of the Australia India Business Council (AIBC) ACT chapter and has also been a member of the AIBC National Executive Board of Directors. 

He came to Australia in 1989 as an international student in Melbourne.
He moved to Canberra in 2001 after completing his tertiary education from Holmesglen Institute, Melbourne. 
In October 2015, he was awarded the Community Service Excellence Award 2015 and Business Awards in Sydney.

The award was in recognition of Mr Gupta’s work in promoting multicultural harmony, acceptance, mutual respect and understanding among the ACT’s diverse communities.

In 2012, he was also awarded the ACT Community Advocate award by the ACT Government.

