Meet Dr Charanpreet Singh, a Deakin Biomaterial Scientist involved in stent-grafts heart research

Published 25 May 2016 at 8:36pm, updated 26 May 2016 at 12:40am
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Dr Charanpreet Singh's PhD work explored a novel bio-inspired approach for designing artificial blood vessel implants known as stent-grafts. The design was inspired from body design of a caterpillar. This design concept induced natural flexibility and expandability property in the new stent-graft, which is considered critical in deciding long-term health of treated patients. Here is Dr Charanpreet in conversation with SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Grewal.
Published 25 May 2016 at 8:36pm, updated 26 May 2016 at 12:40am