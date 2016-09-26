Meet Gagan Bindra - The first Indian origin fire fighter in the NSW Fire Services

Gagan Bindra first came to Australia from India as an international student in 2004.





He worked at Villawood Immigration Detention Centre for the past six years, and graduated from the Fire and Rescue NSW state training centre early this month.





While talking about his success to secure a job as a NSW Fire-Fighter, Gagan mentioned that he owes it to his family as they help him to be emotionally and mentally as sound as possible.





"My wife has been very supportive as she understands that being a firefighter could be tough when it comes to take priorities over being a husband and father."

"As firefighters, we embrace, cope and handle things to the best of our abilities." Mr Bindra replied while talking about the tough choices he has to make on day to day basis.







Gagan came to Australia as an international students. After initial hiccups now he is well settled in the western Sydney town of Quakers Hill.





"Being a migrants I started from scratch, but I must admit that 'the luky country' has given me a lot." Gagan adds while he plans to pay back to the community by help educating the locals about the fire safety.

