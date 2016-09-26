SBS Punjabi

Meet Gagan Bindra - The first Indian origin fire fighter in the NSW Fire Services

SBS Punjabi

Gagan Bindra

Gagan Bindra Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 September 2016 at 1:16pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:24pm
By Manpreet K Singh, Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Gagan Singh Bindra graduated from the Fire & Rescue NSW State Training College alongside 22 other recruits at a prestigious ceremony. Mr Singh is believed to be the first fire fighter of Indian origin in the NSW Fire Services. Here is SBS Punjabi's Manpreet K Singh in conversation with Gagan Bindra regarding his day to day job and importance of fire safety.

Published 26 September 2016 at 1:16pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:24pm
By Manpreet K Singh, Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Gagan Bindra first came to Australia from India as an international student in 2004.

He worked at Villawood Immigration Detention Centre for the past six years, and graduated from the Fire and Rescue NSW state training centre early this month.

Gagan Bindra
Source: Supplied



While talking about his success to secure a job as a NSW Fire-Fighter, Gagan mentioned that he owes it to his family as they help him to be emotionally and mentally as sound as possible.

"My wife has been very supportive as she understands that being a firefighter could be tough when it comes to take priorities over being a husband and father."
"As firefighters, we embrace, cope and handle things to the best of our abilities." Mr Bindra replied while talking about the tough choices he has to make on day to day basis.


Gagan Bindra
Gagan Bindra with his family Source: Supplied


Gagan came to Australia as an international students. After initial hiccups now he is well settled in the western Sydney town of Quakers Hill.

"Being a migrants I started from scratch, but I must admit that 'the luky country' has given me a lot." Gagan adds while he plans to pay back to the community by help educating the locals about the fire safety.
Gagan Bindra
Gagan with his wife at Sydney Harbour Bridge Source: Supplied


 



READ MORE

Finding a remedy for the incurable advanced stages of Prostate Cancer



READ MORE

Indian-Australian couple finds breakthrough in prostate cancer treatment



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?