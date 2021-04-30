Meet Indian-origin U18 star Hasrat Gill who is creating ripples in Victoria's state-level cricket circuit

The woman of the hour, Hasrat Gill from Melbourne’s southeast, has created quite a stir in the state with her heroics in the field as she excels both at batting and bowling.





After having a successful district-level stint, the 16-year-old young gun is now all set to join Australia’s U18 Talent Camp squad, a development program that got delayed due to COVID outbreaks last year.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Ms Gill says she is excited to be part of the upcoming training sessions.





“The district cricket has helped me become a better player. There was much to learn both physically and mentally. Now I am eagerly waiting to play cricket at the national circuits,” she says. Cricketer Hasrat Gill Source: Supplied





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, the young star's father, Gurpreet Sing Gill, says Hasrat started playing at a very young age.





"She was only eleven years old when she started hitting the net sessions. We are very proud of her achievements and wish to see her play cricket for Australia's national team," Mr Gill says.





"She is so passionate for the sport that she never misses a single practise session. We are very thankful to her coach Aldo Kerner who is helping her to realise her sporting potential," the proud father adds.





The Gill family migrated to Australia from village Basrke in India's northern state of Punjab in 2008. The Gill family Source: Supplied





Miss Gill, who captained Victoria's U15 Cricket team in 2019-2020, is continuing to hit more milestones.





After five half-centuries (highest score of 79*) and bowling figures of 4/16, she is now the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker at the Melbourne Cricket Club District 2's.





Miss Gill also participated in the Easter series held at Albury, where Victoria's most talented under 19 women players got the opportunity to develop their skills in the field.





The series provided her with an opportunity to coach with established Victorian players Makinley Blows and Bhavi Devchand.





Hasrat Gill (Vic Country – 6 wickets & 101 runs), Olivia Henry (Vic Metro – 164 runs), Ella Hayward (Vic Metro - 158 runs and 9 wickets), and Kristy Arulrajah (8 wickets) emerged as the state’s standout players in the tournament.





Click here to listen to the full interview with Hasrat Gill.





LISTEN TO Meet Indian-origin U18 star Hasrat Gill who is creating ripples in Victoria's state-level cricket circuit SBS Punjabi 30/04/2021 05:53 Play







