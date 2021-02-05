The rise of Tanveer Sangha: Indian-origin cricketer selected in the Australian cricket team

Highlights Indian-origin cricketer Tanveer Sangha has been selected for the Australian cricket team

He will be debuting for Australia in the five-match Twenty20 series against New Zealand

After Gurinder Sandhu, he is the second Indian-origin cricketer to play in the national team

Tanveer's family moved to Australia from the northern Indian state of Punjab in 1997.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, the teenage cricket sensation's father Joga Singh Sangha said he had never thought that his son would play for his 'dream country's' national cricket team one day.





"Tanveer has done phenomenally well in the Big Bash League which has helped him secure a position for a five-match series against New Zealand," said the proud father who himself has been into sports.





Advertisement

Tanveer Sangha (centre) of the Sydney Thunder celebrates with teammates after getting a wicket at the BBL Source: AAP Image/Darren England





A resident of Ingleburn in Sydney's south-west and a truck driver by profession, Mr Sangha hails from village Rahimpur Kalasanghia in Jalandhar.





He said his family is thankful for the opportunities the country and its people have given him and his son.





"Our family is very thankful for everything that this country has given us. It is a dream come true for all of us as we can't wait to see him play for the national team."





Tanveer, who created a niche for himself in the under-19 World Cup has seen a dramatic rise in his career ever since he emerged as a breakout star in the Big Bash League just after celebrating his 19th birthday in November.





He finished the BBL season as a joint third-leading wicket-taker with 21 wickets at an average of 16.66. Tanveer's father Joga Sangha inspired him to become a successfull sportsperson. Source: Supplied by Joga Sangha





Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting, who in the past has praised Tanveer for his "confidence and game plan" spoke cautiously about the young spinner's international debut.





"He's a young bloke who looks like he's pretty confident and in control of what he's doing, and he bowls proper good balls so he might be someone they'd look to get into the system," Ponting had told cricket.com.au last week.





"It's a hard one for young leg-spinners; because they come along quickly and everyone's excited by how good they might be, quite often they're introduced early, and they can have a few setbacks after that. But they might have to think about that." Tanveer Sangha (R) celebrates after winning the BBL match between the Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades at Manuka Oval, Canberra. Source: AAP





But Tanveer's father remains optimistic about his son's future.





"We know that team Australia needs a good spinner who can take wickets at a reasonable strike rate. So far, Tanveer has shown this ability at a domestic level, and I can't wait for him to replicate this success at an international level," he said.





Talking about Tanveer's training in the field in his early days, Mr Sangha said his son was fortunate to have studied at the East Hills Boys School.





"It's the same school where legendary cricketers like Steve and Mark Waugh studied. Tanveer had role models even before he could realise his potential for cricket," he said. Tanveer Sangha started playing cricket at a very young age. Source: Supplied by Joga Sangha





Mr Sangha said his cricket coach at school sparked his interest in the game.





"Tanveer was really good at Volleyball, but it was his coach who wanted him to play cricket.





"I too put in my time and effort to ensure he played at the local level. My job as a taxi driver, and now as a truck driver helped me to spare time for his tough training schedule," he added.





Mr Sangha shared that Tanveer used to bat for the Liverpool Catholic Club's under-12 team.





"He was the player of the year after he scored 472 runs in six matches at the time. But later his career took an interesting twist that saw him develop into a wrist spinner. I still feel he had potential in batting, and he can be polished into an allrounder," he said. Tanveer Sangha's sporting talent was also recognised through the local Sikh Games. Source: Supplied by Joga Sangha





Mr Sangha said Tanveer is hugely influenced by former Australian cricketer Shane Warne and Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.





"Tanveer admires them for their mental capacity to stay strong against all odds.





"His main focus is to secure a permanent spot in our national team. And I sincerely hope that he would do so by playing consistent and useful cricket at both domestic and international levels," he said.





Click on the audio link, to listen to the full conversion with Joga Sangha.

LISTEN TO The rise of Tanveer Sangha: Indian-origin cricketer selected in the Australian cricket team SBS Punjabi 05/02/2021 22:02 Play







Australian squad for the Twenty20 tour of New Zealand 2021:





Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.





1st T20: February 22, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 5pm AEDT





2nd T20: February 25, University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, 12noon AEDT





3rd T20: March 03, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 5pm AEDT





4th T20: March 05, Eden Park, Auckland, 5pm AEDT





5th T20: March 07, Bay Oval, Tauranga, 12noon AEDT











Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





