'Local Hero' nominee Amar Singh wants to make his community proud at the 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

Amar Singh .jpg

Amar Singh and his wife Hasmukh Kaur with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on 25 January 2023. Credit: Supplied

Amar Singh, president of the Sikh charity organisation Turbans 4 Australia, is in Canberra for the Australian of the Year Awards. He is a nominee in the Local Hero category.

Amar Singh's charity organisation has provided help and assistance to thousands of vulnerable Australians affected by bushfires, pandemics, floods and drought since 2015.

The organisation provides up to 450 food and grocery hampers to people experiencing food insecurity in Western Sydney every week.
image.png
Amar Singh delivers his 2023 Australia Day Address. Credit: Supplied
The 2023 'Local Hero' nominee told SBS Punjabi that he would like to attribute this recognition to the volunteers of Turbans 4 Australia who have worked effortlessly to reach out to those in need.

"With a charity van running in Queensland's Brisbane and a new warehouse coming up in Victoria's northern suburb of Thomastown, I can proudly say that ours is a national charity.

"As a humbled Sikh, I hope our team continues to promote charity, compassion and multiculturalism for years to come," he said.
A strong advocate for multiculturalism and social cohesion, Mr Singh came to Australia as a teenager.

He said he has an inherent passion for community service that helped him lead his charity organisation.

“In times of need, regardless of their faith, ethnicity, background, religion or circumstances, we are just a people’s charity.”

"If you can volunteer your time... trust me, that is the biggest donation you can make," he added.
Meet Sikh volunteer Amar Singh image

'Local Hero' nominee Amar Singh wants to make his community proud at the 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

SBS Punjabi

25/01/202311:13
