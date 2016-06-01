SBS Punjabi

Meet NZ's first female Indian police officer, Mandeep Sidhu

Mandeep Kaur Sidhu

Mandeep Kaur Sidhu Source: Supplied

Published 1 June 2016 at 7:31pm, updated 8 March 2017 at 7:01pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Ethnic Liaison Officer Constable Mandeep Kaur moved to Ozland about twenty years ago. A single mother with two children had a big struggle waiting for her.

Born and brought up in Punjab, Mandeep migrated to Australia nearly 20 years ago in 1999. After living for a short time in Australia, she moved to NZ. Before joining police force, she also spent a fair bit of time as a Taxi Driver in a challenging environment.

After policing in Counties Manukau she has recently been promoted to be the Ethnic Peoples' Community Relations Officer for Waitemata District.

Mandeep Sidhu
Source: Supplied


Mandeep Kaur spent first few years away from her children. But eventually she won the right through the Indian courts to bring her children to New Zealand.

"This photograph is of the day I'm leaving India. My daughter is eight and my son is six. They were not told I was going overseas. We were afraid my in-laws would try to take them from me” Mandeep told Radio NZ in an interview.
Mandeep Sidhu
(Photo Supplied) Source: Supplied


Mandeep's story is a lifelong journey that is full of motivation and inspiration.  The photographs and videos shared here are quite remarkable giving us every reason for a smile  - No wonder Mandeep's story is full of challenges and huge success!

Mandeep Sidhu
Source: Supplied


Video - “Certified to be fit officer for next two years... yes it was hard.... but glad it's over and done” Mandeep Sidhu - "ਬਲੇ ਨੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀੲੇ ਸ਼ੇਰ ਬਚੀੲੇ"



Mandeep loves Punjabi folk dances Gidha and Bhangra
Mandeep Sidhu
Mandeep with Auckland's Gidha Team (Photo Supplied) Source: Supplied


Video - NZ Police Bhangra Group at The Auckland Diwali Festival 2015


