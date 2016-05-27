Meet Daljit Sanghera - a mother, a farmer and 'Woman of the Year'

Born and brought up in Nakodar (Punjab), Daljit migrated to Australia nearly three decades ago. After living for a few years in Melbourne, she moved with her husband to the Riverland area of South Australia, and they purchased a medium-sized farm in Loxton.





Source: SBS Punjabi Source: SBS Punjabi





Tragedy struck, when Daljit lost her husband at a tender of 40. Although she had three little children to take care of as well, with true Punjabi grit, she resolved to run the farm herself. With no prior experience of running a citrus farm, farm machinery and a small business, Daljit learnt the ropes well, and is a highly regarded member of the Riverland farming community.





Recently released book "City Girl, Country Girl" by author Liz Harfull, showcases Daljit's achievements as a single mother and a hard working farmer.





Daljit Sanghera, at her citrus farm in Loxton, SA Source: SBS Punjabi Daljit Sanghera, at her citrus farm in Loxton, SA Source: SBS Punjabi





Daljit was also named "Woman of the Year" by the Riverland community some years ago, and remains a source of inspiration to many... She attributes all her achievements to the merciful hand of God, and says "self-belief and faith can achieve anything. All you need is dedication, and the Almighty helps out".





Daljit Sanghera at the work-shed in the medium sized farm that she runs single-handedly in Loxton, SA Source: SBS Punjabi Daljit Sanghera at the work-shed in the medium sized farm that she runs single-handedly in Loxton, SA Source: SBS Punjabi



