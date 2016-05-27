SBS Punjabi

Meet Daljit Sanghera - a mother, a farmer and 'Woman of the Year'

SBS Punjabi

Daljit Sanghera at her farm in Loxton, South Australia

Daljit Sanghera at her farm in Loxton, South Australia Source: SBS Punjabi

Published 27 May 2016 at 3:16pm, updated 30 September 2019 at 12:44pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Daljit Sanghera is perhaps the only female of Indian origin to be single-handedly running a farm in South Australia, perhaps even in all of Australia!

Born and brought up in Nakodar (Punjab), Daljit migrated to Australia nearly three decades ago. After living for a few years in Melbourne, she moved with her husband to the Riverland area of South Australia, and they purchased a medium-sized farm in Loxton.

Daljit Sanghera, an inspiration mother, and a farmer who was named Woman of the Year in SA's Riverland area
Daljit Sanghera, an inspiration mother, and a farmer who was named Woman of the Year in SA's Riverland area
 Tragedy struck, when Daljit lost her husband at a tender of 40. Although she had three little children to take care of as well, with true Punjabi grit, she resolved to run the farm herself. With no prior experience of running a citrus farm, farm machinery and a small business, Daljit learnt the ropes well, and is a highly regarded member of the Riverland farming community.

Recently released book "City Girl, Country Girl" by author Liz Harfull, showcases Daljit's achievements as a single mother and a hard working farmer.

Daljit Sanghera, at her citrus farm in Loxton, SA
Daljit Sanghera, at her citrus farm in Loxton, SA Source: SBS Punjabi
Daljit Sanghera, an inspiration mother, and a farmer who was named Woman of the Year in SA's Riverland area
Daljit Sanghera, at her citrus farm in Loxton, SA Source: SBS Punjabi


 Daljit was also named "Woman of the Year" by the Riverland community some years ago, and remains a source of inspiration to many... She attributes all her achievements to the merciful hand of God, and says "self-belief and faith can achieve anything. All you need is dedication, and the Almighty helps out".

Daljit Sanghera at the work-shed in the medium sized farm that she runs single-handedly in Loxton, SA
Daljit Sanghera at the work-shed in the medium sized farm that she runs single-handedly in Loxton, SA Source: SBS Punjabi
Daljit Sanghera, an inspiration mother, and a farmer who was named Woman of the Year in SA's Riverland area
Daljit Sanghera at the work-shed in the medium sized farm that she runs single-handedly in Loxton, SA Source: SBS Punjabi


