A look into versatile Punjabi actor and writer Rana Ranbir's journey to success

Punjabi actor Rana Ranbir at SBS Studios, Melbourne.

On the back of a successful tour in Canada, Punjabi actor, writer, director, and comedian Rana Ranbir, is now in Australia to entertain his fans with his play 'Master Ji', which he has penned along with acclaimed writer Jaswant Zafar.

Key Points
  • Rana Ranbir is a versatile actor, director and writer.
  • He talks about being mocked by peers for his short height.
Rana Ranbir is essaying the lead role in 'Master Ji' a family entertainer poised to make its Australia debut in Melbourne on Saturday.

The play that promises to tickle the funny bone is packed with positive energy said the actor who will be travelling to major Australian cities for live performances over the next few days.
Rana Ranbir during a live performance of his play 'Master Ji'. Credit: Supplied
"Starting from Melbourne, we will also be performing in Sydney, Canberra, Brisbane, Shepparton and Adelaide," the actor said in a candid interview with SBS Punjabi.

'I was bullied for my short height'

The actor who has created a niche for himself in the Punjabi film industry said he was subjected to snarky comments and bullying for his short height and appearance.
Rana Ranbir with co-actor Sony Dhillon at SBS' Melbourne studios. Source: SBS / Supplied
"I was mocked by friends, family and even school teachers because of my short stature. But today, I am thankful for those experiences because they piqued my interest in books, writing and art.

"In fact, I turned to diary writing to escape the disappointment which has helped to shape my career as a professional writer," Mr Ranbir said.

He shared that while others took time to accept him, he never shied away from embracing his looks.
Rana Ranbir with the books he authored.
Raised in Dhuri, a city in the Sangrur district of Punjab, Mr Ranbir moved to Canada in 2017 and is now settled in Surrey, British Columbia.

The versatile actor has appeared in over a hundred films, written at least fifteen screenplays, and has directed two films to date. He has also penned the Punjabi dialogues for Amir Khan starter Bollywood film 'Laal Singh Chaddha.'

03/02/202329:34
