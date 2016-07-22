SBS Punjabi

Meet Ritesh Mehra the ‘Gold Status’ winner of the Gold Coast Airport Marathon

Ritesh Mehra

Ritesh Mehra at the marathon finish line Source: Supplied

Published 22 July 2016 at 5:46pm, updated 22 July 2016 at 9:23pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Brisbane cabbie Ritesh Mehra participated and successful competed the 42.2km stretch to win ‘Gold Status’ in this prestigious Gold Coast Airport Marathon. Here we have a conversation with Ritesh as presented by SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Singh Grewal.

Glorious Queensland conditions greeted more than 26,400 runners across both days of the Gold Coast Airport Marathon in the first weekend of July.

The Gold Coast Airport Marathon is held annually in one of the most popular holiday destinations in the world. It is Australia’s premier road race and was the first marathon in the country to hold an International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Road Race Gold Label.

"What could be a better way to stay fit and do a charitable work other than the great Gold Coast Marathon. Moreover, I wanted to prove that 'I can' esp when others were saying 'you can't", said Ritesh in a conversation with SBS Punjabi
Ritesh Mehra
Ritesh Mehra Source: Supplied


The event is held on the first weekend of July and attracts more than 27,000 participants of all ages and abilities across a number of races including the Gold Coast Airport Marathon, Wheelchair Marathon, ASICS Half Marathon, Wheelchair 15km, Southern Cross University 10km Run, Suncorp Bank 5.7km Challenge and Zespri Junior Dash 4km and 2km races.

“The Gold Coast Airport Marathon is a vital part of the Gold Coast’s personality and showcases its value to the ongoing promotion of the city and Queensland as we look towards the Commonwealth Games in 2018 and beyond”, said the organizers.
Gold coast marathon
Source: Supplied


