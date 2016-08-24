Meet Sonia Mann and Vikram Ranjha from Punjabi Movie 25 Kille

25 Kille (Punjabi: 25 ਕਿੱਲੇ ) is a 2016 Punjabi drama film directed by Simranjit Singh Hundal and starring Guggu Gill, Yograj Singh, Ranjha Vikram Singh, Jimmy Sharma, Lakha Lakhwinder Singh, Sonia Mann, and Sapna Bassi.



"Working as an actress in Punjabi cinema was my childhood dream, and I am glad that it worked out well without any hiccups" said Sonia in an interview with SBS Radio

Vidhu (L to R), Sonia, Baghel Singh, Jarnail Singh, Preetinder Grewal and Vikram Ranjha at SBS Melbourne studio Source: Supplied





Indian film actor Ranjha Vikram Singh who is popularly known as Locovicky, plays the lead in the film.





“After the success in last Bollywood hit Heropanti and South Indian films, I was eagerly waiting to debut in Punjabi film industry. I am super excited and proud to do this film in my mother tongue Punjabi.” said Vikram in an interview with SBS Radio

Set for release on 25 August 2016, the film follows four Jatt brothers and their love and unity against the odds of mystery.The film is directed by Simranjit Singh Hundal; produced by Amanpreet Singh Sodhi, Shirin Morani Singh, Vikram Singh - Ranjha.





Vikram and Sonia at SBS Source: Photo by Preetinder





Another interesting fact of 25 Kille is that movie brings Gugu Gill And Yograj Singh together onscreen after 16 years! the film Music is by Saga Hits.







25 Kille Poster Source: Supplied





Vikram, Sonia (25 Kille) and Preetinder from SBS Source: Supplied

































