Meet Sonia Mann and Vikram Ranjha from Punjabi Movie 25 Kille

S Mann and V Ranjha at SBS Melbourne Studio

S Mann and V Ranjha at SBS Melbourne Studio Source: Photo Preetinder Grewal

Published 24 August 2016 at 7:11pm, updated 24 August 2016 at 7:49pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Sonia Mann and Vikram Singh Ranjha are in the lead roles in Punjabi Movie 25 Kille. The film follows the story of four Jatt brothers and their love and unity against the odds of mystery. SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Singh Grewal reports...

25 Kille (Punjabi: 25 ਕਿੱਲੇ ) is a 2016 Punjabi drama film directed by Simranjit Singh Hundal and starring Guggu Gill, Yograj Singh, Ranjha Vikram Singh, Jimmy Sharma, Lakha Lakhwinder Singh, Sonia Mann, and Sapna Bassi.
"Working as an actress in Punjabi cinema was my childhood dream, and I am glad that it worked out well without any hiccups" said Sonia in an interview with SBS Radio
Vidhu (L to R), Sonia, Baghel Singh, Jarnail Singh, Preetinder Grewal and Vikram Ranjha at SBS Melbourne studio Source: Supplied


Indian film actor Ranjha Vikram Singh who is popularly known as Locovicky, plays the lead in the film.

“After the success in last Bollywood hit Heropanti and South Indian films, I was eagerly waiting to debut in Punjabi film industry. I am super excited and proud to do this film in my mother tongue Punjabi.” said Vikram in an interview with SBS Radio
Set for release on 25 August 2016, the film follows four Jatt brothers and their love and unity against the odds of mystery.The film is directed by Simranjit Singh Hundal; produced by Amanpreet Singh Sodhi, Shirin Morani Singh, Vikram Singh - Ranjha.

Vikram and Sonia at SBS Source: Photo by Preetinder


Another interesting fact of 25 Kille is that movie brings Gugu Gill And Yograj Singh together onscreen after 16 years! the film Music is by Saga Hits.


25 Kille Poster Source: Supplied


Vikram, Sonia (25 Kille) and Preetinder from SBS Source: Supplied


 



 

