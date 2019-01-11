Meet Sughra Sadaf: Pakistan's poetess par excellence

SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen Meet Sughra Sadaf: Pakistan's poetess par excellencePlay10:35SBS PunjabiOther ways to listen A cover of Maayein Ni Main Kinnu Akhan. Source: SuppliedGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (19.38MB)Published 11 January 2019 at 8:56pmBy Masood MallhiSource: SBS In our weekly literary series, we review Dr Sadaf's collection of sentimental poems that churn the heart and evoke emotions.Published 11 January 2019 at 8:56pmBy Masood MallhiSource: SBSIn Kitab Di Parchol, this week, our Pakistan correspondent reviews Maayein Ni Main Kinnu Aakhan by Dr. Sughra Sadaf.Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.Related storiesKitab Parch’aul ‘Sooraj Labhda Saya’ as presented by Masood MallhiKitab Parch’aul ‘Sooli Utay Sach’ as presented by Masood MallhiShareLatest podcast episodesSBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crashDon't die without one: why every adult should have a WillWhat's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?