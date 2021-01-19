Meet the 51-year-old inspiring SES volunteer who risks his life to assist people in emergencies

Highlights SES provides emergency assistance to minimise the impact of emergencies

Vinay Kumar works as a volunteer Deputy coordinator for the storm at SES Penrith

Mr Kumar is now training for tree, storm and water damage operations

Mr Kumar, who works in a volunteer deputy coordinator's capacity during emergency response operations resulting from storms, says he decided to become a volunteer with the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) five years ago when he heard about a missing bushwalker in the news.





"About five years ago I was taking a stroll with my kids through Blue Mountains bushes when I came across the news of a missing bushwalker," Mr Kumar tells SBS Punjabi.





"I followed up the incident after a couple of days and was glad when I heard that the bushwalker had been located with the help of a rescue operation run by SES."





'I don't volunteer for the sake of rewards or recognition'





SES is a volunteer-based organisation that provides emergency assistance to minimise the impact of emergencies and strengthen the community’s capacity to plan, respond and recover when emergencies occur.





Vinay Kumar, a volunteer for the State Emergency Service (SES) Penrith Source: Supplied





The 51-year-old originally from the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh has been calling Australia home for the past 25 years. Talking about his journey as a volunteer, Mr Kumar says it has been a fantastic experience.





"My journey with SES has been full of experiences. I've been living in here for so many years, and doing something to give it back to the community gives me a great sense of satisfaction.





"I've always followed the principles of kindness in life, and the motive is to help others. I am not doing this for the sake of rewards," Mr Kumar says.





He is now undertaking training for tree, storm and water damage operations.





'Volunteers are the backbone of SES'





Mr Kumar says he believes that volunteers are the backbone of the emergency services in Australia and more and more migrants should be encouraged to join these initiatives.





“Volunteering has been such a positive experience for me that I want to see more migrants from the Indian Subcontinent to step up, and to be able to help people in emergencies and spread the message of peace, love and humanity," he says.





Mr Kumar at SES training Source: Supplied





Joining SES as a volunteer is extremely easy as there is no special qualification required. Anyone with the work rights in Australia can signup as a volunteer. A parents content form is mandatory for anyone above 16 and below 18 years of age.





The NSW SES can be reached at their helpline 132 500 or their website www.ses.nsw.gov.au





Click on the player above to listen to the interview in Punjabi.





