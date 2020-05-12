Indian volunteer group steps up to help international students affected by coronavirus

Highlights The Sydney-based group provides free professional services to international students

Besides basic essentials, ISHOA also provides free professional advice to students in need

"It aims at bridging the gap between those who want to help and those who need help," says Mr Singh

The Syndey-based group has stepped up to provide support to overseas students amid growing calls of help from the federal government.





The organisation's volunteer, Jugandeep Singh says ISHOA aims at connecting the students with organisations and individuals providing free services in the areas of migration, accounting and accommodation.





"At ISHOA, we have a broad vision to help international students with free professional advice on matters related to accommodation, migration, accounting and ways to access superannuation," says Mr Singh.





There were more than 565,000 international students in Australia when the coronavirus outbreak hit, many of whom have now lost their jobs due to the pandemic.





Mr Singh says the focus of the organisation is to connect the helping hands with the hands in need.





"Internation students need help in three key areas: Food, shelter and professional advice. And at ISHOA, students can get all of the three through the same platform," he adds.





Click on the player above to listen to the interview in Punjabi.





