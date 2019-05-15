Meet the Punjabi Australian who turns 100 years young today

Meet Mrs Surjit Kaur, who is easily amongst the oldest Punjabi migrants living in Australia. She has called Melbourne home for well over three decades and tells SBS Punjabi, "I've never missed India or Punjab. I love it here."





Her son, Gursharan Mann migrated to Australia in 1979 and both his parents joined the family in 1987.





Beeji says, "The food here is wonderful, the lifestyle is really good, I had my son, daughter-in-law, grandson and grand daughter to live with - everything has been perfect."





"They look after me so well. They take care of all my needs," Beeji told SBS Punjabi.





Beeji, flanked by her daughter, daughter in law, son and friends at her birthday celebration organised by Spectrum Source: SBS Punjabi





Speaking about her childhood, she said, "I was born in a small village named Veela Teja, which is near Fatehgarh Churian in Punjab."





"Our family always lived in this side of Punjab, and didn't have to migrate from the Pakistan side during partition (of 1947). I came from a family of five sisters and two brothers."





"I remember back then, all girls from Muslim, Sikh and Hindu backgrounds played together. We went to their houses for Eid and they celebrated Navratre with us."





READ MORE A community comes together to celebrate Beeji's milestone birthday







Beeji went to school in her village and later taught Punjabi in the same school before she got married.





"My husband had a transferrable job, so we travelled a lot, both in and out of Punjab."





Talking about her family, Beeji said, "I have three daughters and two sons, and none of them lives in India. Two of my daughters and one son live here in Australia, whilst the other two (a daughter and a son) live in Norway with their families."





"I've hardly felt the need to go back to India because all of my children are either here or in Norway."





"I have visited Norway a few times as well, but nowadays my children visit me here in Melbourne."





Beeji cutting the celebration cake with her family and friends Source: SBS Punjabi





Beeji enjoys fairly good health and independently goes about her daily routine





"But I've stopped cooking now - I get tired if I stand for too long or walk too much."





"My daughter-in-law does everything for me and the entire family loves me."





That she says is the key to her good health and happiness.





"In many families, there are clashes between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, but there is nothing of the sort in my family. I feel if your family is good, and there is no conflict, then you can have a wonderful life."





"Love is the most important thing in life", she added.





"With the grace of Almighty and Guru Nanak, I've lived a life of abundance. My destiny brought me to Australia and this is like heaven for me. I've lived a very good life.











Beeji joined a Punjabi seniors group in 2008, which runs activities for them at Thomastown Library in Melbourne's north.





Run by the Spectrum Migrant Resource Centre, last week's activity group had a huge celebration to mark Beeji's milestone birthday.





"She is such an active member of the Punjabi activity group. Apart from being the eldest member of the group, she is one of the earliest participants - and has hardly missed a session in over 10 years," said Aljit Bhar and Natalie Dillon from Spectrum.





Staff at Spectrum join the song and dance at Beeji's 100th birthday celebration Source: SBS Punjabi





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









