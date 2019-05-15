A community comes together to celebrate Beeji's milestone birthday

Beeji has been attending the Punjabi Activity Group at Thomastown Library in Melbourne's north, since well over a decade. It is run by the Spectrum Migrant Resource Centre for three hours every Friday morning.





Elderly members from the Punjabi community participate in an exercise routine and other group activities, with group members enjoying the weekly opportunity to socialise as well.





Punjabi seniors participating in their weekly activity group run by Spectrum Migrant Centre Source: SBS Punjabi





Apart from being the eldest and most loved member of the group, Beeji is also one of the earliest participants.





When Spectrum's Aljit Bhar realised that May 15 this year would mark Beeji's 100th birthday, she helped organise a big celebration involving family, friends, Spectrum staff, and of course, members of the Punjabi activity group.





Members of the Punjabi Activity Group congratulating Beeji Source: SBS Punjabi





"I just couldn't let the day go by without making a big deal of it," said Ms Bhar to SBS Punjabi. "Beeji is such an inspiration to all us."





Others in the activity group echoed these sentiments, admiring Beeji's "natural happiness, positive outlook, humility, and loving nature."





In true Punjabi tradition, Beeji was ushered into the celebration with dhol beats Source: SBS Punjabi





"She is always concerned about us, calls us if we don't come to the activity group, and welcomes us back if we're away on an overseas trip," said some members of the Punjabi Activity Group.





"I am 90 now, and looking at today's celebration, I'm really inspired to celebrate my own 100th birthday with our group," said another participant.





The group watched on fondly as Beeji cut a customised cake, complete with an inscription in Punjabi to congratulate her on her 100th birthday, and shared tasty treats like samosas , pakoras and barfi.





The special cake for the special occasion Source: SBS Punjabi





Beeji's family was also present during the grand celebration, with her son Gursharan Mann, daughter in law Gurinder Kaur and daughter Jasbir Kaur happy to share the occasion with well wishers.





Mr Mann said, " We are very fortunate to have a mother like Beeji. Both our parents taught us to live a value-based life, and to contribute to the happiness of others."





"Most elders in our community miss India a lot and always yearn to return home. But that's not the case with Beeji. She loves it over here, and in fact doesn't even mention about visiting Punjab."





Hear interviews recorded by SBS Punjabi on the day with family members, Spectrum staff and other participants in the activity group.





Beeji with her daughter Jasbir Kaur Source: SBS Punjabi





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .





















