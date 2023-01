In our weekly literary series, our Lahore-based correspondent, Masood Mallhi talks this week to Irshad Sidhu, a renowned Punjabi poet of Pakistan. He divides his time between writing and reciting poetry and teaching. Mr Sidhu is currently the headmaster of a school in Pakistan’s Punjab province.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this interview in Punjabi.





Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .