Meet UIA's Joint Secretary - Rajwant Singh

Rajwant Singh

Rajwant Singh Source: SBS Punjabi

Published 26 May 2016 at 9:36pm
By MP Singh
United Indian Associations has elected a new body including well known Punjabi personality Rajwant Singh as Joint Secretary. MP Singh reports...

United Indian Associations (UIA) is an umbrella body representing other 21 associations of India origin. It is a matter of pride that a well know Punjabi community member Rajwant Singh (editor Punjab Express and exec member of Punjabi Council of Australia) is elected for the position of Joint Secretary. MP Singh spoke to Rajwant ji about UIA's structure, its past achievements, its future ambitions etc. Rajwant mentioned specifically about the Punjabi community issues and his pledge to get the stones rolling in next one year for sure in his two year tenure as Joint Secy.

