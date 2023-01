At the peak of his career, Mehar Mittal was one of the most sought after actors in Punjabi film industry.





He had many superhit Punjabi blockbusters to his cap including ‘Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da’, ‘Long Da Lishkara’, Qurbani Jatt Di, Batwara and Mamla Garbar Hai.





READ MORE Icon of Punjabi film Industry leaves behind an enduring legacy