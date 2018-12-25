SBS Punjabi

“Merry Christmas”, say Aussie Punjabis

Melbourne's Punjabi senior citizens and others at a Christmas picnic. Source: Supplied

Published 25 December 2018 at 8:33pm
By Ruchika Talwar
This is how Punjabis living in Australia rung in the festive spirit of Christmas.

It’s a myth that migrants from India don’t celebrate Christmas.

Sunita Khanna, with her group of mostly senior citizens from Melbourne’s Punjabi community, organised a Christmas picnic in a local park. One of her friends even played Santa.

On the other hand, Anhad Singh, a schoolboy from Adelaide earned rich dividends for decorating a Christmas tree and waiting patiently for Santa Claus who “visited from the North Pole riding a sleigh pulled by reindeers”. 
Adelaide's Anhad Singh getting ready for welcoming Santa Claus from the North Pole. Source: Supplied


Nimrat Preet Singh of Melbourne found a unique way to ring in Christmas by cleaning up his house, washing his car, giving his dog a shower and one to himself too, before settling down for a barbeque. It is well-deserved after so much hard work!

Arjun Shorey started his Christmas off in an Aussie style – with a barbeque but concluded it in a Punjabi style, with Bhangra, and his Aussie friends joined in too.

Here’s a collage of how some Punjabis living in Australia revelled during the ongoing holiday season.

 

To listen to this feature in Punjabi, click on the player at the top of this page.

