“Merry Christmas”, say Aussie Punjabis

It’s a myth that migrants from India don’t celebrate Christmas.





Sunita Khanna, with her group of mostly senior citizens from Melbourne’s Punjabi community, organised a Christmas picnic in a local park. One of her friends even played Santa.





On the other hand, Anhad Singh, a schoolboy from Adelaide earned rich dividends for decorating a Christmas tree and waiting patiently for Santa Claus who “visited from the North Pole riding a sleigh pulled by reindeers”. Adelaide's Anhad Singh getting ready for welcoming Santa Claus from the North Pole. Source: Supplied





Nimrat Preet Singh of Melbourne found a unique way to ring in Christmas by cleaning up his house, washing his car, giving his dog a shower and one to himself too, before settling down for a barbeque. It is well-deserved after so much hard work!





Arjun Shorey started his Christmas off in an Aussie style – with a barbeque but concluded it in a Punjabi style, with Bhangra, and his Aussie friends joined in too.





Here’s a collage of how some Punjabis living in Australia revelled during the ongoing holiday season.











