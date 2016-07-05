Might be Friday before we know the result of Election

Ballot Papers Source: AAP
Published 5 July 2016 at 6:36pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
The counting of votes from Saturday night's election continues, and it could be Friday at least before it is clear if the Coalition can form a government in its own right. With the numbers hanging in the balance, both the Coalition and Labor are also trying to make their cases to form government. But even as they try, scrutiny is falling on both leaders and their futures in the Australian political landscape. Preeti McCarthy has the story.
Published 5 July 2016 at 6:36pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Source: SBS
Share