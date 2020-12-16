Migrant workers in Australia are being paid less than half the minimum wage

Researchers from Unions New South Wales went online to find job ads targeting migrant workers and studied about 3,000 ads written in Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Nepali, Spanish and Portuguese.





One ad they found written in Vietnamese was looking to hire a nail technician for just $10 an hour and they found that nearly 90 per cent of the jobs ads were offering an illegal pay rate.





Most of the ads were in the construction industry, with over 97 per cent of them were offering a wage below the legal pay rate.





That was followed by jobs in cleaning, hair and beauty, fast food & retail, hospitality, clerical and transport.





