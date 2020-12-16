SBS Punjabi

Migrant workers in Australia are being paid less than half the minimum wage

SBS Punjabi

Workers' rights

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 December 2020 at 4:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Felicity Ogilvie, Ilias Bakalla
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

COVID-19 has made illegal underpayments worse, with unions finding thousands of job ads on the internet written in languages other than English offering an illegal pay rate.

Published 16 December 2020 at 4:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Felicity Ogilvie, Ilias Bakalla
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS
Researchers from Unions New South Wales went online to find job ads targeting migrant workers and studied about 3,000 ads written in Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Nepali, Spanish and Portuguese.

One ad they found written in Vietnamese was looking to hire a nail technician for just $10 an hour and they found that nearly 90 per cent of the jobs ads were offering an illegal pay rate.  

Most of the ads were in the construction industry, with over 97 per cent of them were offering a wage below the legal pay rate.  

Advertisement
That was followed by jobs in cleaning, hair and beauty, fast food & retail, hospitality, clerical and transport.

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages  at  
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.  

Also read

'Migrant workers face new challenges and further social isolation during COVID-19 pandemic'

Are skilled migrants taking away Australian jobs and wages?

COVID-19 pandemic has increased exploitation of migrants



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack

Newly elected MPs pose for photographs during a new Members' Seminar in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra.

The barriers faced by people from migrant communities entering politics