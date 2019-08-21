Mika Singh banned from performing in India after Pakistan concert

A new wax statue of Sri Devi is coming up in Madame Tussauds Singapore on her 56 th birth anniversary.





Legendary music composer Khayyam is no more.





Alia Bhat has made her music debut by singing a Punjabi rap song titled ‘Prada’ with The Doorbeen.





Sunny Leone is most searched on Google, beating the likes of PM Narendra Modi, Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan.





