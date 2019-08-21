SBS Punjabi

Mika Singh banned from performing in India after Pakistan concert

Mika Singh banned by AICWA. Source: Harpreet Kaur

Published 21 August 2019 at 5:56pm, updated 22 August 2019 at 2:23pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

All India Cine Workers Association has slapped a ban on singer Mika Singh for his performance at a Karachi function. Furthermore it has barred all workers / artistes to work with Mika at anytime in the future.

A new wax statue of Sri Devi is coming up in Madame Tussauds Singapore on her 56th birth anniversary.

Legendary music composer Khayyam is no more.

Alia Bhat has made her music debut by singing a Punjabi rap song titled ‘Prada’ with The Doorbeen.

Sunny Leone is most searched on Google, beating the likes of PM Narendra Modi, Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan.

Hear about all of these stories, and more, in this week's Bollywood Gupshup.

Please note: there has been a development to this story after it was aired on SBS Punjabi on Wednesday night. Here is the update:

READ MORE

Ban on Mika Singh lifted after singer apologises for ‘grave error’



Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


