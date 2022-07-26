SBS Punjabi

Mixed response to proposal to overhaul Australia's building code regulations

Federal Parliament House of Australia, Canberra.

Published 26 July 2022
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by MP Singh
The federal government has defended its decision to strip back the powers of the Australian Building and Construction Commission, after receiving backlash from the opposition and building industry groups. The Opposition says the move will impact Australia's economic recovery, sparking more debate over already controversial laws.

On the first sitting week of the new parliament, the Labor government's already got an industrial fight on its hands.

The controversial Australian Building and Construction Commission or A-B-C-C is set to lose most of its powers from Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles told the ABC why it's on the government's agenda.

It's a body that's been established, scrapped, replaced and re-established, and even sparked a double dissolution election in 2016, that Malcolm Turnbull narrowly won.

But what does it actually do? Industrial law barrister Ian Neil S-C explains.

The ABCC is a Commonwealth regulator established to enforce special laws that govern the building and construction industry in Australia, particularly industrial conduct.

The A-B-C-C was established by the Howard government in the early 2000s in response to a royal commission into the construction industry.

Since then it's been used as a political ploy, scrapped and replaced by the Rudd-Gillard government in 2012, then resurrected by Malcolm Turnbull in 2016.

The Coalition is defending the body.

Opposition industrial relations spokeswoman Michaelia Cash says it will cost the economy.

Unions argue that the building regulator has led to some workers not getting a fair go or fair pay.

Australian Council of Trade Unions President Michele O'Neill says the A-B-C-C body has run a political agenda.

