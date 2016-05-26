SBS Punjabi

Mohini ji diyan khattiyaan mithhiyaan gallan - Ep 10

SBS Punjabi

Mohini ji, who brings us life's bitter sweet truths in Punjabi proverbs

Mohini ji, who brings us life's bitter sweet truths in Punjabi proverbs Source: SBS Punjabi

Published 26 May 2016 at 10:41pm, updated 2 September 2016 at 4:47pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Wisdom of many generations and life's bitter sweet truths are contained in old sayings, idioms and phrases - and Mohini ji brings us three choicest "akhaan" every week.

Here is this week's episode, showcasing three proverbs, that have been passed down the generations in Punjab.

