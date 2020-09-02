Money advice and survival tips for temporary migrants facing hardship during COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19 has caused tremendous financial pressure for those who have lost their livelihood. The Unions NSW survey found that 65 per cent of temporary migrants had lost their job by early April.





Council of International Students Australia’s national welfare officer Kasun Kalhara says even though international students are encouraged to access their superannuation and savings, those initial savings did not factor in the extent of the pandemic’s damage to the economy.





Their predicament is exacerbated with 60 per cent of international students losing their jobs while 25 per cent had their hours significantly reduced by early April.





While 37 per cent of temporary migrants expected to rely on family, friends or a partner for support, Kalhara says that might not be a viable option as countries grapple with COVID-19.





Mostly we know international students are supported by their parents and parents back home might have been affected by the COVID-19 as well, so parents are not in a position to help international students during the COVID-19.





