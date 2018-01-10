SBS Punjabi

Money has no utility for me beyond a certain point- Bill Gates

SBS Punjabi

bill

Source: Flickr

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 January 2018 at 7:32pm, updated 10 January 2018 at 9:16pm
By Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS

Founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates is one of the most influential and richest people on the planet. In recent years he has retired from working full time at Microsoft, and has instead concentrated on working with his charitable foundation The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Click on the audio button for another episode of Prerna De Srot (Inspirational stories).

Published 10 January 2018 at 7:32pm, updated 10 January 2018 at 9:16pm
By Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS
Born in 1955, Bill Gates and his school-time friend Paul Allen founded and built the world’s largest software business-Microsoft.  In 1973, Gates enrolled at Harvard, where he studied mathematics and computer science. However, he was more interested in pursuing career in coding and dropped out of Harvard without finishing his course.

 Bill and Paul founded Microsoft in 1976 when they formed a contract with a Mexico based company, MITS to develop a basic operating system for their new microcomputers.

 The enormous break for Microsoft came in 1980 when IBM moved toward them for another BASIC working framework for its new PCs. In the mid-1980s, IBM was by far the biggest name in personal computing producer. Microsoft created the PC DOS operating system which they delivered to IBM in exchange for a one-time fee of $50,000.

bill
Microsoft's Seattle based campus Source: getty images


 

In 1990 Microsoft released its first version of Windows. It soon became a best seller and was able to capture the majority of the operating system market share, followed by 1995’s release Windows 95 which actually set new standards and features for operating systems. As of 2015, Bill Gates has a net worth of US $79.3 billion.

 

Over the next few years he gradually transferred his duties to others at Microsoft and started spending more time in philanthropic works. Bill and Melinda Gates jointly received India's third highest civilian honor Padma Bhushan in 2015 for their foundation's philanthropic activities in India.

bill
Bill & Melinda Gates foundation also based in New Delhi & Patna. Source: YouTube


 

 

From 2008 Gates has worked full time on his philanthropic interests. It is estimated Gates and his wife Melinda have given away $28 billion via their charitable foundation – including $8 billion to improve global health.

 

Time magazine named Gates one of the most influential people of the 20th century.

 

Related Topics

Marshal of the IAF Arjan Singh: the decorated soldier and the philanthrope

Malala Yousafzai : a fighter, a leader, a global icon



 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?