More women, multicultural and diverse recipients in Australia Day Honours List

This year, The Australia Day 2023 Honours List recognises 1,047 Australians.





They're awarded in three Categories: Order of Australia honours in General and Military Divisions; Meritorious awards; and Distinguished and Conspicuous awards (Military).





Governor General David Hurley congratulated the recognised Australians for their outstanding work.





The recipients have had a significant impact at the local, national and international level. They are quite simply inspiring. They go above and beyond, they are from all over the country, and they contribute everyday in every way imaginable. These are the people who see us through the good times and the bad. They are the first to show up and the last to leave.





Women were recognised with 354 awards equating to 48 per cent - this is the highest percentage of female Order of Australia recipients in an honours list since the introduction of the system in 1975.





The Governor-General says the list is to reflect the diversity of the Australian community, and work is underway to increase nominations for outstanding individuals that have been historically underrepresented, including women, people from multicultural and diverse backgrounds, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.





The recipients range from the age of 37 to 102.



