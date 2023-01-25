More women, multicultural and diverse recipients in Australia Day Honours List

Some of this year’s Australia Day Honours recipients

Credit: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

There's been an increase in the number of female and multicultural representation in the Australia Day 2023 Honours List. The Order of Australia recognises Australians who have demonstrated outstanding service or exceptional achievement. Australians recognised this year hail from all walks of life, and from all across the country.

This year, The Australia Day 2023 Honours List recognises 1,047 Australians.

They're awarded in three Categories: Order of Australia honours in General and Military Divisions; Meritorious awards; and Distinguished and Conspicuous awards (Military).

Governor General David Hurley congratulated the recognised Australians for their outstanding work.

The recipients have had a significant impact at the local, national and international level. They are quite simply inspiring. They go above and beyond, they are from all over the country, and they contribute everyday in every way imaginable. These are the people who see us through the good times and the bad. They are the first to show up and the last to leave.

Women were recognised with 354 awards equating to 48 per cent - this is the highest percentage of female Order of Australia recipients in an honours list since the introduction of the system in 1975.

The Governor-General says the list is to reflect the diversity of the Australian community, and work is underway to increase nominations for outstanding individuals that have been historically underrepresented, including women, people from multicultural and diverse backgrounds, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

The recipients range from the age of 37 to 102.

This list also includes 77 Australians recognised for their contribution in support of Australia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and these individuals will also be included in an ongoing and permanent COVID-19 Honour roll.
READ MORE

Sikh volunteer Amar Singh honoured with Citizen of the Year award

'Proud of my Sikh identity', says WA’s nominee for the 2022 Young Australian of the Year

Share

Latest podcast episodes

KAPIL SHARMA

Kapil Sharma's new movie to hit the theatres on March 17

Australian day date

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 25 January 2023

Amar Singh .jpg

'Local Hero' nominee Amar Singh wants to make his community proud at the 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

Megha, the bike rider from Punjab

Megha Bhandari is heading full throttle into motorcycle culture