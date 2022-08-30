More youth switching from cities to regional life

New data shows millennials are a leading group of Australians moving away from hustle and bustle of cities to regional areas and smaller communities.





Overall domestic migration out of capital and big cities is trending down to pre-pandemic levels.





But even as movement slows, a rise in rent prices and shrinking housing stock in the regions has sparked calls for a federal plan to help communities cater for growing populations.





The latest Regional Movers Index is a joint report from the Commonwealth Bank and the Regional Australia Institute.





Its top five Local Government Areas with the largest share of migration are the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast, Greater Geelong, Wollongong and Lake Macquarie.





An ongoing trend of net migration from our capital cities to our regions. And so to put that into numbers: 30 per cent increase relative to pre-covid levels of what we are seeing in terms of net migration trends from cities to regions today. Now what is interesting a slight pull back in this quarter report in terms of pace - down 16.5 per cent period on period - in terms of the quarters, in terms of the number of Australians moving to the regions - but it is still higher than historical levels overall.



